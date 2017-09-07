7 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lissu in Critical Condition - Mbowe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tundu Lissu, Singida East MP who has been shot in Dodoma by unknown assailants is in critical condition.

Chadema national chairman, Freeman Mbowe, told a local radio station a few minutes ago that Lissu is in critical condition.

"He was been shot at his home... his condition is critical, I will talk later," a vividly shaken Mbowe told the radio station.

A number of government and parliament officials as well as Members of Parliament have rushed to Dodoma General Hospital where Lissu has been taken for treatment.

Tanzania

Opposition Chief Whip Tundu Lissu Shot

Tanzania's opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu was Thursday shot by unknown assailants. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.