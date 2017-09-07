Dar es Salaam — Tundu Lissu, Singida East MP who has been shot in Dodoma by unknown assailants is in critical condition.

Chadema national chairman, Freeman Mbowe, told a local radio station a few minutes ago that Lissu is in critical condition.

"He was been shot at his home... his condition is critical, I will talk later," a vividly shaken Mbowe told the radio station.

A number of government and parliament officials as well as Members of Parliament have rushed to Dodoma General Hospital where Lissu has been taken for treatment.