Sierra Leone: Wafu - Trio Left Out of Sierra Leone Squad

Head Coach of the Sierra Leone national home-based team, Abu Bakarr 'Toasto' Kamara, has left-out, goalkeeper, Ibrahim Bangura aka Stop Pain, right-back, Mohamed Kamanor and striker, Sorie Barrie from his final West Africa Football Union (WAFU) 18-man squad.

The trio, who were part of Kamara's African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad during the two-legged tie against Senegal could not get the nod in the tactician WAFU squad.

Another notable name, who was with the CHAN group that was again absent for the WAFU tournament is winger Prince Barrie. The talented winger is said to be in Conakry, Guinea on a pursuit of international contract.

Kamanor and Sorie Barrie's omission from the squad could not be a surprise to many as they were both demoted to the bench during Sierra Leone's 3-1 defeat to Senegal at the Alassane Djigo Stadium in the return leg tie of the CHAN qualifiers, while Bangura was between the posts in both legs.

Meanwhile, Momoh Conteh of - Diamond Stars, Central Parade's Abu Dumbuya aka Diaby and Amadu Barrie of Wusum Stars are the three players added to a squad that is dominated by players, who featured in the CHAN qualifiers.

In related development, the Sierra Leone 25-man delegation of 18 players and seven officials departed the countries shores onboard Kenya Airways on Wednesday afternoon.

Players; FC Johansen's; Abu Suma, Nyakeh O Alpha, Yeami Dunia and George Matta, Momoh Conteh from Diamond Stars, Isaac Caulker (Gk) and Mamoud Fofanah aka Lampard of FC Kallon, Alfred Nyuma and Abu Dumbuya aka Diaby both of Central Parade, Unisa Koroma (Gk) & Kemson Fofanah from East End Lions, Ports Authority trio; Nathaniel Tongo Vula, Donald Wellington and Mohammed L. Bangura, Amadu Barrie and Mohammed Sesay of Wusum Stars, Morie Alie from Bo Rangers and Lahai Coker - Kamboi Eagles.

Officials; Abu Bakarr Kamara (Head Coach), Amidu Karim ( Asst Coach), John Dominic Konneh (Asst Coach), Jeffery Kabia (Gk Coach), Unisa Yusuf Kamara (Team Doctor), Ali Bardara Tarawaly (SLFA Executive Committee member) and Kemoh Sesay (Media officer).