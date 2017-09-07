Sierra Leone: Couple Testifies in Le1bn Theft Matter

UK based couple -Bai Ronki and Fatima Fofanah, on Tuesday, September 5, testified in the ongoing preliminary investigation of a theft matter involving one Ibrahim Sorie, who was alleged to have stolen one billion, thirty-three million, two hundred seven thousand Leones.

The accused was in court on three count charges of larceny, house breaking and store breaking contrary to section 26(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The prosecution alleged that the accused on Sunday 23 July, 2017, broke into and entered the house of Bai Ronki and Fatima Fofanah and stole car engines, computers, tires and other assorted items, totaling one billion, thirty-three million, two hundred and seven thousand Leones.

In his testimony before Magistrate Albert J. Moody of the Siaka Steven Street Magistrates' Court No.1, Bai Ronki Fofanah, who described himself as a businessman, said he recognised the accused as his caretaker at IMATT in Freetown.

He recalled receiving information while in the United Kingdom on 23 July, 2017, from someone regarding his house and caretaker.

"Upon receiving the information, I traveled to Freetown immediately. When I arrived at my IMATT's residence, I observed that both the railing of the first and second floor of my house were destroyed, while items including car engines, computers, tires and other assorted items were missing from the stores," he said, adding that the matter was reported at the Criminal Investigations Department.

Also, Fatima Fofanah, wife of the first witness, identified herself as a nurse, working in the United Kingdom and also recognised the accused as their caretaker.

She told the court that they are doing business in Sierra Leone while the accused was assisting in running the said business.

"We were paying him four hundred thousand Leones a month. I was receiving information from Sierra Leone while in the UK. I called the accused several times but he was not responding," she testified.

She added that after the matter was reported at the CID, the accused was arrested, while a search was conducted at his residence where some of the missing items were found in his custody.

Magistrate Moody refused granting bail to the accused person and adjourned the matter to 12 September, 2017 for further evidence.