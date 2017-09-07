Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone & Nigeria Clash Postpone

Sierra Leone home-based national team, Leone Stars, tie against Super Eagles of Nigeria in the WAFU tournament has deferred to Monday September 11.

The pair who were drawn in first round knock-out clash of the 2017 WAFU tournament was billed to play on September 9 but the tournament organisers decided to shift the tie from the weekend to Monday to enable the Super Eagles players play for the clubs in the final league game in the weekend.

Meanwhile, head coach of the home-based Super Eagles squad, Salisu Yusuf selected goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye, and 16 other players amonst his final 18-man squad for the tournament.

FULL LIST OF SUPER EAGLES

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Emmanuel Ariwachukwu (Akwa United); Chima Akas (Enyimba FC); Osas Okoro (Rangers International); Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah); Daniel James (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Afeez Aremu (Akwa United); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Samuel Mathias (El-Kanemi Warriors); Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United)

Forwards: Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United); Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars); Peter Eneji (Plateau United); Ubong Friday (Akwa United); Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars)