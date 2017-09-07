7 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

West Africa: Ecowas Soldiers to Be Decorated With Medals

Personnel of the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) will be presented with the ECOWAS Peace Medals for their role in the restoration of democracy and peace in The Gambia.

The award ceremony, the first of its kind in The Gambia, will be held on Friday, 15 September 2017, at McCarthy Square in Banjul, starting at 9am.

A press release signed by the ECOMIC press officer, Commander Andy La-Anyane, said President Adama Barrow will be the Special Guest of Honour while the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain de Souza, will be the Guest of Honour.

Other high level dignitaries drawn from both The Gambia and troop contributing countries of Senegal, Nigeria and Ghana will also be in attendance.

The ceremony for the presentation of the medals will take the form of a military parade. The general public is cordially invited to witness this maiden ceremony.

