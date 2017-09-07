Gambian Diplomats to Train On Diplomatic Skills

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad is to hold a three-day training for Gambian diplomatic personnel and Foreign Service officers to enhance their diplomatic skills and service delivery.

According to a press release from the ministry, the training, organised in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, will be held from 12 to 14 September 2017 at the Paradise Suites Hotel in Kololi.

In this vein, the Foreign Ministry invites Gambian heads of missions (ambassadors and high commissioners), deputy heads of missions, counsellors, first secretaries and protocol officers to the training, which commences next week Tuesday.