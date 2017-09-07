7 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lissu Shot On Stomach, Leg - Doctor

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tundu Lissu has been shot in stomach and leg, Dodoma Chief Regional Medical Officer, Dr James Charles, has said.

Briefing reporters in a joint press conference, the RMO said team of medical experts have been assigned to attend to Mr Lissu.

Speaking cautiously, the regional medical boss said that they will issue a report to relevant authorities in the due course.

He said Lissu is in stable condition but no one is allowed to see him for now.

For his part, Dodoma regional Commissioner, Mr Jodarn Rugimbana, banned any gatherings in Dodoma Municipal.

"We also don't want people to go to the hospital because the area is too small to accommodate many people. People should stay calm, go on with their activities and we will inform them if there is any development," he said.

Earlier, the Regional Police Commander, Gilles Muroto, said they have launched investigations and preliminary reports show that people who attacked Mr Lissu were in a white Nissan.

In the meantime, Chadema has issued preliminary statement condemning the attack against its head of legal unit.

"Chadema has received with great shock the report on the shooting of the Party chief legal counsel who is also Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament and Singida East MP, Tundu Antipus Lissu," reads part of Chadema statement adding:

"Chadema strongly condemns this act and we are closely following his condition."

