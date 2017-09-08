Photo: The Citizen

Singida East Mamber of Parliament Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has expressed shock on the shooting of Singida east Member of Parliament, Mr Tundu Lissu.

In a message he posted in his tweeter account, Dr Magufuli said: "I have been shocked by the attack on Singida East Parliamentarian, Tundu Lissu."

Dr Magufuli said his prayers were for quick recovery of the MP who has bene critical to his government.

He added: "I urge state security organs to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring to book all those who will be found liable."

Meanwhile, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has condemned shooting of Singida East MP, Mr Tundu Lissu.

Statement signed by CCM secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, said the ruling party has received the information with great shock.

"Chama Cha Mapinduzi condemns the barbaric and inhuman act and we want the Police Force to investigate it closely," reads part of the statement.

Mr Polepole said upon completion of the investigations, appropriate legal actions should be taken against who would be found liable.

"CCM leadership prays for Lissu's quick recovery so as to enable him continue with his normal duties," says Polepole.