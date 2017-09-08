7 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Shocked By Lissu Shooting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Singida East Mamber of Parliament Tundu Lissu
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has expressed shock on the shooting of Singida east Member of Parliament, Mr Tundu Lissu.

In a message he posted in his tweeter account, Dr Magufuli said: "I have been shocked by the attack on Singida East Parliamentarian, Tundu Lissu."

Dr Magufuli said his prayers were for quick recovery of the MP who has bene critical to his government.

He added: "I urge state security organs to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring to book all those who will be found liable."

Meanwhile, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has condemned shooting of Singida East MP, Mr Tundu Lissu.

Statement signed by CCM secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, said the ruling party has received the information with great shock.

"Chama Cha Mapinduzi condemns the barbaric and inhuman act and we want the Police Force to investigate it closely," reads part of the statement.

Mr Polepole said upon completion of the investigations, appropriate legal actions should be taken against who would be found liable.

"CCM leadership prays for Lissu's quick recovery so as to enable him continue with his normal duties," says Polepole.

Tanzania

Opposition Chief Whip Tundu Lissu Shot

Tanzania's opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Tundu Lissu was Thursday shot by unknown assailants. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.