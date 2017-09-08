7 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-PDP Governor Blames Party for Destroying Economy

By Lois Ugbede and Agency Report

A former governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party has blamed the party for the current economic woes of Nigeria.

Segun Oni, who dumped the PDP for the now ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2014, said this on Thursday.

Mr. Oni, who is now the Deputy National Chairman of the APC, said the PDP-led administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan caused what he called horrendous damage to the Nigerian economy.

He told journalists on Thursday at the Makurdi airport that the damage was "worse than one can imagine."

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday that Nigeria has exited its worst economic recession in more than two decades, notching up growth of 0.55 per cent in the second quarter of 2017.

Mr. Oni, a former Ekiti State governor on the platform of PDP, said the looting of the country's treasury was also responsible for the inability of many states to pay salaries in spite of the bail-out funds and other interventions from President Muhammadu Buhari to address the issue.

According to him, the good intentions of the president is to ensure that all workers at the three tiers of government are paid regularly.

"This people (PDP) actually did a horrendous damage to the economy of this country, worse than you can imagine.

"As they were stealing the town dry, first there will be money available to throw down so that people can succumb," he said.

"Although, I was a former PDP member, I was not part of the looting."

