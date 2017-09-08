Zimbabwe: Vendors Disappointed At Zodwa's Street Party Absence

Vendors operating in the Central Business District of Harare were left disappointed by the absence of popular South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu from the street party procession saying her presence was going to make a big difference to their business operations.

In an interview with 263Chat, vendors said street party without the controversial South African entertainer will not be rewarding on their business operations since they were hoping to cash in on the people flocking the CBD to watch her in action.

Prince Chikore, a vegetable vendor at Copacabana bus terminus said the Harare International Carnival is a blessing to his business it is coming at a time schools are about to open.

"l can't wait for the carnival street party, schools are about to open and l know l am going to make a lot of cash.

"I am a father of three and my first born is doing a diploma at Harare Polytechnic, my second born is doing grade seven and the third one is at ECD, my wife does not go to work and the whole family relies on me as the bread winner .

"My kids need school fees to be paid before the end of next week so this Carnival came at the right time for us vendors to make money," said Chikore.

Another vendor, Precious Mazorodze who operates along Jason Moyo Avenue said she was expecting Zodwa WaBantu to be part of the street parade because she is a crowd puller.

"Last year we made a lot of money especially from foreigners who came from Brazil, they supported our business very much. When we heard that Zodwa is coming we were happy because she is a crowd puller,

"Ini zvangu handimufarire (Personally I don't approve of her performances) because of my personal reasons but l know if she was going to perform in the streets, we were going to make good business," said Mazorodze.

An unnamed fashion Vendor at the Main Post Office said if Zodwa was to come, they were going to make a lot of money.