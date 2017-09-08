8 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt, ASUU Hold Conciliation Meeting

By Mustapha Suleiman

A crucial negotiation meeting on resolving the issues that led to the declaration of indefinite strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) started yesterday in Abuja with representatives of the government and the union in attendance.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and his Education counterpart Mallam Adamu Adamu were in attendance. On the ASUU side were its National President Prof Biodun Ogunyemi and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Ayuba Wabba.

This is the third meeting the Federal Government will be having with the ASUU leadership since it declared nationwide indefinite strike action.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said several meetings had been held by the government side to resolve earned allowances for the lecturers and revitalisation fund of universities ahead of the Thursday meeting with ASUU.

"We are here to smoothen the rough edges so we could move forward," he said.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, expressed optimism that the two parties will reach a compromise on the issues so that universities can reopen.

On his part, President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said once the contentious issues are resolved, the union would reconvene its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting for further discussions.

The meeting was ongoing at the minister of Labour and Employment conference room as at the time of filling this report.

Nigeria

