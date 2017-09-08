7 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tundu Lissu Reportedly Shot in Dodoma

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: File photo/The Citizen
Singida East MP and President of the Tanganyika Law Society Tundu Lissu.
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Reports from Dodoma say that outspoken Singida East MP, Tundu Lissu (Chadema), has been shot by unknown assailants.

Serengeti MP, Marwa Ryoba, told The Citizen in Dodoma today, September 6, that Lissu has been rushed to Dodoma General Hospital for medical attention.

Police were yet to confirm the incident but another opposition MP, Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban-ACT Wazalendo) also tweeted that Lissu has been shot.

"Our fellow MP for Singida East, Tundu Lissu, has been shot. He has been rushed to Dodoma General Hospital," wrote Mr Zitto in his Twitter account.

The Citizen reporter in Dodoma says after arriving at Dodoma General Hospital Lissu has been taken to a theatre apparently for operation.

Tanzania

Police Shoot Child Kidnapping Suspect

With information deemed critical in unravelling the killing of two kids recently kidnapped in Arusha, the prime suspect… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.