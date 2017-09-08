8 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Lecturers Reach Agreement With Nigerian Govt

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
ASUU VS Govt.
By Azeezat Adedigba

The striking university lecturers, ASUU, have agreed to consider the federal government's offer and suspend their strike.

The agreement comes after 12 hours, 30 minutes of a closed door meeting between ASUU and a government delegation in Abuja.

The leadership of ASUU, however, said though it accepted the proposal presented by the government, it will take the proposal to its members and get back to the government in a week.

Biodun Ogunyemi, the national president of ASUU, told journalists after the meeting that the union will come back after one week to take its final decisions.

"Now we have some concrete proposal that we will take back to our members for consideration," he said.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said ASUU's demands have been addressed and the union will get back to the government in a week after consulting with its principals.

The meeting started 1:38pm on Thursday and ended 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

More on This

No Need for ASUU Strike - Tetfund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) indicated yesterday that there wouldn't have been any need for the ongoing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.