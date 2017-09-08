8 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cycling Team Depart for Tour De Côte d'Ivoire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

Rwanda national cycling team (Team Rwanda) will travel to Ivory Coast aboard RwandAir today to compete in the 2017 Tour de Côte d'Ivoire - Tour de la Réconciliation, slated for September 10-16.

Comprising five young riders, Team Rwanda will be seeking to improve on last year's performance. At the 2016 edition, Rwanda finished third behind Morocco and Ivory Coast, while Gasore Hategeka finished 10th in the individual general classification.

The team is under the guidance of Benoit Mungankindi while Théoneste Karasira is the team mechanic.

The team to Ivory Coast includes; Ephrem Tuyishime, arguably the most experienced rider on the team as well as Samuel Hakiruwizeye, Jean Claude Mfitumukiza, Michel Uwiduhaye and Jean Damascene Ruberwa.

Uwiduhaye is fresh from competing at the recently concluded Meles Zenawi race for Green Development in Ethiopia where Team Rwanda finished in second place out of 17 teams.

Tuyishime is the only member on the travelling team that represented the country at last year's edition where he finished 6th in the U23 category and 19th in overall general classification.

Rwanda's best performance at the annual Continental Tour 2.2 UCI category race was during the 2015 edition when Janvier Hadi (now retired) finished second and Joseph Areruya was fourth, while Team Rwanda topped the team classification.

Sept. 10: Stage 1

Bouaké-Bouaké - 93.5km

Sept. 11: Stage 2

Bouaké-Dabakala - 145km

Sept. 12: Stage 3

Languibonou-Sakassou - 25km

Sept.13: Stage 4

Bouaké - Daoukro - 160.5km

Sept. 14: Stage 5

Daoukro-Niablé - 140km

Sept. 15: Stage 6

Abengourou-Abengourou -120km

Sept. 16: Stage 7

Abengourou-Adzopé - 105km

Rwanda

Senate Approves Eight New Heads of Institutions

The Senate Thursday approved eight public officials who were last week appointed to lead various agencies, with some… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.