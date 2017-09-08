Rwanda: Meteo Forecasts Normal Rain for Next Three Months

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has predicted normal rainfall from the second week of September to December.

Speaking to journalists in Kigali on Thursday, Anthony Twahirwa, the Division Manager of Weather Services and Application Division at Rwanda Meteorology Agency said there will be no heavy rain, lightning or thunder during the upcoming rainy season.

However, the agency warned the public that some changes may happen.

The weather forecast was released a day after heavy downpour left 23 families homeless in Bugesera District.

According to the weather forecast, some parts of Northern Province, Western and Southern will receive normal rainfall which could increase anytime.

While the entire part of Eastern Province, and the City of Kigali will receive normal rainfall which could also decrease.

Comparing with last year's weather patterns, Twahirwa said this year the season will be calmer than the past.

"We have three phases worldwide under climate change including El Nino, La Nina and neutral phase. Last year, we had El Nino phase whose weather is so warmer than normal and causes heavy rain. This year, we have neutral phase which provides normal rain,"Twahirwa explained.

John Ntaganda Semafara, the director general of Rwanda Meteorology Agency, said that the weather forecast helps farmers to plan properly their activities which can be affected by climate change.

Ntaganda assured the public that due to the advancement of technology in measuring climate, the released results of weather forecast should be trusted.

He also said that the agency has capacity to release weather forecast each fifteen minutes, adding that in case of any change the warning will immediately be shared with the public.

"We urge the public to keep on following our information for updates," he said.

On Wednesday's heavy rains, Jean Baptiste Nsengiyumva, the Director of Risk Reduction and Preparedness Unit at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees Affairs(MIDIMAR) said that it is usual to have rain and wind which damage properties ahead of rainy season.

Information from MIDMAR shows that between January and June, 2017, disasters destroyed 2,154 houses, 55 classrooms, about 2,225 hectares of crops,14 bridges and 22km of roads.