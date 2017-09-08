South Africa: Life of Hillbrow Theatre Shooting Victim to Be Commemorated At Theatre

A memorial service for Mugg & Bean waiter Percy Allen Ndlovu, who was killed in the Hillbrow Theatre shooting on August 27, will be held at the theatre on Friday afternoon.

Ndlovu, 27, died in his seat at the theatre when a man randomly opened fire on the audience in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The suspect took the mic and demanded that his missing phone be returned to him before opening fire. Seven others were injured during the incident.

The man has since been arrested and has appeared in court in absentia.

Ndlovu's brother, Master Zama Ndlovu, on Wednesday told News24 that his heart sank when he heard the news of his brother's death.

Master said when he arrived at the theatre later that Sunday morning, the venue was cordoned off and swarming with police.

"I missed the body by one minute because when I was entering the gate, I saw the mortuary vehicle leaving," he said.

Master told the police that he was the brother of the deceased and the police took his statement.

"I asked them to show me where he died because I just could not believe he had died. The chair he was sitting on was folded. They also showed me where he was lying at the passage."

Ndlovu is expected to be buried in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Master said he was worried that he might not be able to attend the funeral because he did not have a passport.

"I would love to be part of the funeral, to see him for the last time. How am I going to cross the border without a passport and it costs money to get [one]?"

