Kenya: Sauti Sol Manager Welcomes Baby Boy

Photo: Annabel Onyango/Instagram

Sauti Sol's manager ,Marek Fuchs and his wife Annabel Onyango are the newest celebrity parents in town.

Sauti Sol music group manager Marek Fuchs and his wife fashion stylist Annabel Onyango on Thursday announced the arrival of Baby Kenzo to their new family.

The couple who both work for the Sauti Sol group did their wedding on September 19, 2015 in a star-studded ceremony in Naivasha

Marek, who is originally from the Czech Republic, came to Kenya in 2008 when his mother became the country ' s ambassador to Kenya.

The couple was reported to have met back then and started dating culminating in the all-black themed wedding.

Annabel announced the arrival of Baby Kenzo through her Instagram account on Thursday.

She wrote, “Quietly while you were asleep the moon and I were talking. I asked that she ' d always keep you protected. She promised you her light, that you so gracefully carry. You bring your light and shine like morning. The Sweetest Gift Kenzo Taya (strong light) joined @marek__ and I exactly one week ago on August 31st. He is our sweetest gift ❤️”

Celebrities congratulated the couple with Sauti Sol’s Savara writing, “God is great ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Bien went on to joke, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the ovaries in my head are exploding.”

The group’s publicist Anyiko Owoko commented, “Cutie pie! We were waiting for this boy! So amazing! Congrats to you too again! ❤️❤️❤️”

Muthoni the Drama Queen wrote, “The sweetest thing ❤️🌺”

New mom formerly of Camp Mulla Karun Mungai said, “Aw yay he & ' s here! 💚💚💚💚💫 congrats Annabelle and well done 🙏”