7 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simbachawene Throws in the Towel

Photo: The Citizen
The Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) George Simbachawene
By Ludovick Kazoka

Dodoma — Minister of State, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) George Simbachawene has stepped down after being named in a minerals report for signing dubious Tanzanite mining contracts when he served in the minerals portfolio.

Announcing the resignation during a press conference, the Minister pointed out that he has decided resign to give room for government organs to conduct further investigations into the matter.

"I've made the decision to comply with the President's order today that those involved in the matter should leave their posts vacant pending investigations," said the former Minister for energy and minerals.

