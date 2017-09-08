Rwanda: Childfund Rwanda Opens a Preschool in Jabana Sector

A preschool in Jabana sector under the auspices of ChildFund Rwanda was yesterday opened at Groupe Scholarie Jabana to help children and parents in building a good foundation in the socialization process as they get prepared for primary education. The school was officially opened during a ceremony that attracted local leaders, officials from ChildFund Rwanda, the Chief Executive Officer of ChildFund Korea, Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Rwanda, parents and Jabana sector residents.

Construction of Jabana Preschool commenced on November 2016 and completed in August 2017, seated on 755.95 sqm and will be able to accommodate one hundred and eight (108) children ranging in ages from four to six. It has ample classrooms, offices, multipurpose hall, kitchen and sanitation facilities for both girls and boys including disabled children.

Being the first preschool in Jabana sector, it is believed it will address some of the challenges schools and teachers were facing in this particular area.

According to the director of the newly opened preschool, Brigitte Uwamurera, most children in Jabana sector attended primary school at an early age which was not appropriate for them to be introduced to learning.

"There was no preschool in our area. So parents were forced to take their children where they immediately enrolled for primary education. However, because they were too young for this level, most of them dropped out," said Uwamurera.

Uwamurera also pointed out that because children were too young, they would find it hard to concentrate in class for two to three hours. It was also difficult for the teachers to teach children who didn't pass through preschool, hence affecting their learning rate.

G.S Jabana which has both secondary and primary facilities, will now be convenient for children who will be attending preschool as they will find it easy to continue their studies and easily blend in the same school where they will have already got at rhythm with the environment.

ChildFund Rwanda decided to build the preschool in the area after making wide consultations with parents and residents of the area to facilitate enrollment of more children.

The CEO of ChildFund Korea, Lee Je-hoon urged parents and other community members who were present to optimally utilize the new facility. He said that as it is among their values to promote early childhood education among Rwanda children, the organization will continue to support and provide facilitation whenever necessary.

The Country Manager of ChildFund Rwanda, Kim Dong wook has called upon district officials to connect G.S Jabana to the national water supply and distribution system so that children can access clean water which will be a big plus to their health.

Languida Nyirabahire, the Vice Mayor of Gasabo District in response assured that there is a water project that will soon connect Jabana sector on the system including the school.

She thanked ChildFund Korea and Rwanda and the Korean government for their support in educating children in Gasabo district and beyond.

The Head of Education Quality and Standards at Rwanda Education Board, Benjamin Kageruka said that opening Jabana preschool was a sign of good partnership between the Ministry of Education and ChildFund Rwanda.

He appreciated ChildFund's efforts in promoting early childhood education for children from poor families saying that this creates good preparation for a child to primary level.

Kageruka also applauded the initiative involving parents in early preparations of their children's future saying this will enable them grow with love for school and knowledge that will shape their future.

Jabana Preschool

Korean Ambassador to Rwanda, Kim Eung-Joong, who was the guest of honor, wound up the ceremony with emphasizing that education is one of Korea's intervention sectors in Rwanda based on the belief that educating a child is a key to molding their bright future.

"It is our common responsibility to open hope among children; this can only be attained if they are given good foundation in education," said the ambassador.

ChildFund will, on its next activities' agenda, construct Jali and Bumbogo preschools also in Gasabo District.