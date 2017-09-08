Kenya: Karen Hosts Nancy Millar Trophy

It is the ladies turn at Karen Country Club this weekend, following last week's Karen Challenge Trophy where Limuru's Paul Muchangi emerged the overall winner.

The par 72 course will this weekend host the annual Nancy Millar Trophy, a popular inter-club tournament, which usually draws its teams from most of the regions in the country.

The event, which is marking its 71st year, is being sponsored by Commercial Bank of Africa who have this year sponsored event in various clubs in the country.

During last year's tournament, the Rose Naliaka Academy girls based at the semi-public Golf Park Club, posted a record 223 points made up of 76 in the first round, 79 in the second and 68 in the third and final round, to retain the trophy they had won in 2015.

Last year's team was made up of Serah Khanyereri, Faith Ontune, Doris Mideva and Ashley Awuor.

Making a comeback in the team this year as the Naliaka girls go for a treble, will be Loise Akinyi who has replaced Khanyereri.

They are expected to face a strong challenge particularly from the Karen team of lady Captain Louisa Gitau, Salma Watt, Rose Ndunge Musau and Margareta Gram. There is also the team of KLGU Chairman June Waweru, Doreen Kairuthi, Eunice Maranya and Karen Kandie and that of Sue Williamson and Cherry Ritchie (Great Rift Valley), Betty Bundotich (Malindi) & Sheena Round-Turner (Windsor).

Other top teams include that of Rachel Ndei, Joyce Murigi, Frankie Gichuru (all Vet Lab) and N. Njoki of Golf Park. Sigona, Royal, Muthaiga have also fielded strong sides.

Away at the Lake side Nyanza Golf Club, a field of 100 players drawn from the clubs in Nyanza and Western regions will be battling it out in this year's Kecoso (Kenya Communications Sports Organisation), a curtain raiser for the 2017 Kecoso games to be held also in Kisumu next week.

The weekend's golf event is being sponsored by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority in conjunction with Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Airport Authority.

Nyanza club captain Sammy Deya thanked the corporations for offering their support not only for golf event but to the games. "We really appreciate having the event being held here," said Deya.

Some of the clubs being represented are from Kakamega, Mumias, Nandi Bears, Kisii and Kericho.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, over 200 players are drawn for the DStv Explora golf series. Saturday's event comes exactly a week after another one held at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

MultiChoice Kenya has committed to support amateur golf in the country this year via its DStv Brand which currently is the only video entertainment firm in the county the televises live golf content from around the world to its subscribers.

So far other events have taken place at Railway, Golf Park and Nakuru. The company has previously aired the Kenya Open Golf.