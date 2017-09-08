8 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: FIA Trains Regional Rally Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Federation of the International Automobile (FIA) trained rally officials from across the East Africa region at Kigali Convention Centre on Thursday a head of this weekend's Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally.

The Federation of the International Automobile (FIA) trained rally officials from the East Africa region at Kigali Convention Centre on Thursday a head of this weekend's Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally.

The training was about the new rules and regulations that govern the sport-this follows the new changes for 2018 Africa Rally Championship calendar that were introduced during the FIA-Africa Congress held in Abuja, Nigeria last month. Most of the trainees came from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Some of the attendees were; Christian Gakwaya, president of Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) and his counterparts Satinder Biirdi (Tanzania), Dustman Okee (Uganda) as well as Qayum Shiraz, a leading results officer from Kenya.

The Clerk of course for the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla rally, Francois Cyatangabo, who also attended the session, said that, "The training was very important and we have learnt a lot."

Rwanda

Senate Approves Eight New Heads of Institutions

The Senate Thursday approved eight public officials who were last week appointed to lead various agencies, with some… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.