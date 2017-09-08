Rwanda: FIA Trains Regional Rally Officials

Federation of the International Automobile (FIA) trained rally officials from across the East Africa region at Kigali Convention Centre on Thursday a head of this weekend's Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally.

The training was about the new rules and regulations that govern the sport-this follows the new changes for 2018 Africa Rally Championship calendar that were introduced during the FIA-Africa Congress held in Abuja, Nigeria last month. Most of the trainees came from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Some of the attendees were; Christian Gakwaya, president of Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) and his counterparts Satinder Biirdi (Tanzania), Dustman Okee (Uganda) as well as Qayum Shiraz, a leading results officer from Kenya.

The Clerk of course for the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla rally, Francois Cyatangabo, who also attended the session, said that, "The training was very important and we have learnt a lot."