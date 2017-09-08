Kenya: Nkedianye Challenges Lenku's Win as Kajiado Governor

Former Kajiado governor David Nkedianye has moved to the High Court to challenge the election of Governor Joseph ole Lenku.

Through lawyer Saitabao Kanchori, Dr Nkedianye said he had "tonnes" of evidence to show that Mr Lenku was not elected as the governor of Kajiado County.

"We have evidence that votes were tampered with in more than 160 polling stations," he said.

"Some votes were deleted, others were added, while others were thrown away altogether. This is not just about Nkedianye, it is about the people of Kajiado who turned out to vote in large numbers only to see a few people going against the will of the people."

Dr Nkedianye said that by going to court, he is looking forward to a process that will unearth the truth "and give justice to the people of Kajiado".

SUPREME COURT

His lawyer said that their decision to go to court was informed by proceedings at the Supreme Court where the presidential election was annulled.

"Supreme Court proceedings and the scrutiny that was undertaken there opened the can of worms that was these elections," said Mr Kanchori.

"We have evidence of criminal activities, not just irregularities, which were [used] in order to subvert the will of the people of Kajiado. We know we will find justice in the courts," he added.

When he handed over power to Mr Ole Lenku on August 18, Dr Nkedianye stated that although he was aware of irregularities in the elections, he would not go to court for the sake of Kajaido County.

"Kajaido is greater that Ole Lenku and I. I will leave it to God to decide if there was cheating or not," he said.

But Thursday, he denied that his decision to petition Governor Leku's win was as a result of being pressured by individuals in the Nasa coalition.

"I do not allow other people to carry my brain," he said.

"I make my own decisions. If I didn't have evidence, no one would have forced me to go to court."

Mr Ole Lenku (Jubilee) got 174,697 votes while Dr Nkedianye (ODM) got 146,652 votes.