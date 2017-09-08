Kenya: KCCA Opens Up Kenyan Skies to 20 More Airlines

Kenya's skies will see heightened activity after the government allowed 20 African and European airlines to start direct flights.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said it had considered and found the airlines suitable for issuance of immediate licences, which will see Kenya's airspace enjoy competitive passenger and cargo service.

It has since given stakeholders 21 days to submit views on possible impacts of allowing more passenger and cargo aircraft into Kenya's airspace.

Among the changes, the notice said 540 Aviation will operate on the Nairobi-Juba-Dar es Salaam-Entebbe-Zanzibar-Johannesburg routes for both passengers and cargo.

East African Air Charters, Exclusive Air Services, Aircraft Business Management, AIMAir, Ventura Aviation, Kasas, Poriny Air Service and Flitestar Academy were also allowed to fly in from African cities.

Luca Safari has a licence to offer local services from its Campi Ya Kanzi and Wilson Airport in Nairobi bases while Imatong Airlines will operate intra-Africa flights as well as offer Nairobi-Mombasa-Nairobi-Kisumu, Nairobi-Malindi-Lamu and Nairobi-Eldoret air services for both passengers and cargo.

However, GeoAir Limited will confine its services within East Africa while Jubba Airways Limited will offer scheduled flights from the JKIA to Djibouti-Jeddah and Dubai cities.

Similarly, Travel Service A.S K from the Czech Republic has been allowed to operate weekly flights between Prague and Mombasa while Netherlands' Tui Airlines will conduct weekly tour charter flights direct to Mombasa from Warsaw in Poland.