Sudan: Darfur - Three Dead, Two Injured in Violent Crimes

Kabkabiya / Gireida / Kutum / Khartoum — Three men are dead and a child and a youth have been injured in separate violent incidents across Darfur this week. Hamdi Osman Jofoun was shot dead at Mat Keru village west of Kabkabiya in North Darfur on Tuesday evening when he came to the rescue of a neighbour gunmen were allegedly attempting to abduct.

An activist from Kabkabiya told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday evening three gunmen tried to kidnap Abdallah Osman from his house at Mat Keru village. He called-out to his neighbour Hamdi Osman Jofoun for help. When Jofoun intervened to save him one of the gunmen opened fire on him and killed him instantly. Bystanders managed to arrest one of the alleged perpetrators while the other two escaped.

Robbery in Gireida

In Gireida in South Darfur, Jamal Mohamed Kileish was allegedly stabbed to death by an army soldier on Wednesday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that one of the soldiers attacked Jamal Kileish on Tuesday evening at El Salam district where he asked him to hand over his possessions. When Kileish refused, the soldier reportedly stabbed him with a knife and then took the amount of SDG 500 ($75) and his mobile phone.

He said Kileish died of his injuries at Gireida hospital on Wednesday morning.

Child injured in crossfire

On Wednesday morning, seven-year-old Adam Hassan Haroun was seriously injured when he was shot in the head in the crossfire during a clash between camp gate guards and militant members at camp Kassab in Kutum locality of North Darfur.

The camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that a group of militants using motorcycles exchanged fire with gate guards between the camp and Kutum. Haroun, a first-year pupil of basic school, was hit by 'a stray bullet'.

The exchange of fire between the guards at the gate and militants has entered its fourth day in a row which caused panic among the camp residents.

Farmer dead in Tawila

In Eastern Jebel Marra, Abdeljabbar Ishag Hamid was shot dead and his son Mohamed was wounded by militants at Dolo area south of Fanga in Tawila locality on Tuesday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that four gunmen riding camels opened fire on Abdeljabbar Ishag and his son while they were working in a farm in the Dolo area. The father died instantly while the son was seriously wounded.

The witness added that the gunmen then made-off with Ishag's camel, two donkeys and the food stuffs in their possession.

Presidential visit

In Khartoum, the Governor of South Darfur, Adam El Faki, announced that President Omar Al Bashir will visit the localities of Shattaya, Gireida, and camp Kalma for the displaced during his visit to the state from September 21 to 22.

Governor El Faki's statement followed a meeting with Sudan's First Vice-President, Bakri Hassan Saleh, in Khartoum where they meeting discussed the arrangements for Al Bashir's upcoming visit to South Darfur.

El Faki described the situation in South Darfur as "stable and experiencing a great security stability, especially after the collection of weapons".