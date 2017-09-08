7 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Pregnant Woman Raped, Killed in Marka, Probe Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

At heavily pregnant Somali woman was reported to have been gang rapped at gunpoint in southern port city of Marka, the regional capital of Lower Shabelle province on Wednesday.

The victim, Hawo Mamow Osman was brutally killed after she was rapped by unknown gunmen who fled from the crime scene, before the arrival of the local security forces.

Confirming the incident, Abdifitah Hajji Abdulle, told Radio Shabelle that they are investigating the incident, and will bring those committed the heinous act to court.

"Late Osman was a vegetable seller, famous in the city, we don't know why she has been targeted and gang rapped, but we are probing into her case," said Abdulle.

Marka, located some 110Km northwest of Mogadishu was beset by recurrent inter-clan clashes in the past five years, as two rival clan militias battle for control of the town.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Transferred to Addis Was Terrorist, Regional Threat

The government of Somalia is defending a controversial decision to hand over a prominent Ogaden rebel leader to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.