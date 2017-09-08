Somalia: A Pregnant Woman Raped, Killed in Marka, Probe Underway

At heavily pregnant Somali woman was reported to have been gang rapped at gunpoint in southern port city of Marka, the regional capital of Lower Shabelle province on Wednesday.

The victim, Hawo Mamow Osman was brutally killed after she was rapped by unknown gunmen who fled from the crime scene, before the arrival of the local security forces.

Confirming the incident, Abdifitah Hajji Abdulle, told Radio Shabelle that they are investigating the incident, and will bring those committed the heinous act to court.

"Late Osman was a vegetable seller, famous in the city, we don't know why she has been targeted and gang rapped, but we are probing into her case," said Abdulle.

Marka, located some 110Km northwest of Mogadishu was beset by recurrent inter-clan clashes in the past five years, as two rival clan militias battle for control of the town.