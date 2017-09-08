7 September 2017

Somalia: Jubbaland Parades Surrendered Al Shabaab Commander in Bardere

The state minister for Jubbaland's security ministry, Mohamed Abdi Kaliil, along senior state officials have on Thursday displayed in Bardere city an Al shabaab commander surrendered to regional troops.

Kalil said commander whose name has been identified as Abdi Hassan Heybe was in charge of Al shabaab explosions and once became its commissioner of Sablale district in Lower Shabelle region.

Also, the state Minister said Heybe has defected from his militant group, and gave up himself to Jubbaland forces in Gedo region, south west of Somalia after making contacts with the army officers.

The surrendered Al shabaab leader is expected to be handed over to Somalia Federal government. Al shabaab was unavailable for comments on the alleged defection of Heybe.

