Photo: David Kwalimwa/The Monitor

Alleged Ugandan sorcerer Yassin Lokorobe alias Daktari Taichi and his assistant Ronald Nganga speak to police officers at Bamburi Police station after their arrest on Wednesday.

Mombasa — Police in Kenya are holding two Ugandans believed to be part of a gang of five that staged-managed a sorcery incident in Mombasa on Wednesday.

The Ugandans, Yassin Lokorobe and Ronald Nganga, were on Wednesday charged at the Shanzu Law Court with being in possession of a snake without a valid licence from the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The duo also face separate charges of being in the country illegally, and operating a business without a valid permit from the Mombasa County Government.

Meanwhile, Patrick Omondi and Musa Ongomu, all Kenyans, also appeared before the same court in relation to this incident.

Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache however, ordered they undergo a psychiatric test at the Coast General Hospital before charges are preferred against them.

They are expected back in court today.

Weird incident

Another Kenyan, Elizabeth Sarah Wetabu yesterday appeared before the same court, and pleaded guilty to giving false information.

In this dramatic incident, Omondi and Ongomu were spotted naked by the curious public next to a salon car at the Masters stage in Bamburi surburb.

The duo went on to dance, urinate, drink their urine and perform several other acts for close to an hour, lending suggestions they could be mentally unstable.

Later on, Police say Lokorobe and Nganga appeared at the scene whilst posing as witch doctors who had caused "damage" on the two "mad men" for allegedly stealing the car which belonged to Wetabu. At the scene, Wetabu claimed to have lost the car she allegedly hired last Friday.

The witch doctors went on to "heal" and the mentally disturbed duo. Police, however, maintain the five suspects stage-managed the whole process which attracted social media attention, in a bid to boost their sorcery business.

The prosecution told court they had more evidential material from the CCTV cameras around the scene, which show how the event was stage- managed.