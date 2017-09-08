Zimbabwe: Clive Malunga in Malicious Damage to Property Charge

Musician Clive Malunga yesterday appeared in court accused of destroying and stealing his tenant's property while evicting her in her absence.

Malunga (57) pleaded not guilty to malicious damage to property and theft charges.

His trial opened before Harare magistrate Mr Gideon Kuvetsa. In his defence, Malunga denied destroying or stealing the property.

"On May 8, I went to my residence with two workers to help a tenant vacate the premises because I had found a new tenant who was waiting to move in," said Malunga.

"The complainant, Sharon Chinoputsa's security guard opened the gate for me and helped me and my workmates to move the property outside the gate.

"Nothing was broken or stolen. When the complainant's husband heard what happened he came with a truck loaded with six youths. My daughter was assaulted by the security guard and a police constabulary came to the house and witnessed how rowdy the youths were. They placed the property back into the house to block the new tenant from moving in."

The first State witness was Chinoputsa's security guard, James Chamisa, who is employed by MDC-T. He said Malunga came wielding a hammer and broke the tenant's door.

"I rushed to Rhodesville police station to report the matter and when I returned I saw Malunga throwing property outside along Harare Drive," said Chamisa.

"He was with his two workers and a huge man. I did not participate in removing the property. They threw out a washing machine and the top lid broke. The coffee table and television stand were also thrown out and they broke.

"The complainant had gone to Mabvuku. When she came she asked Malunga why he was removing her property and he started talking about war."

Chamisa said Malunga's daughter lied that he assaulted her. Trial continues on September 13.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Nyagano alleged that on May 8 this year at around 4pm, Malunga went to No. 63 Harare Drive where Chinoputsa was renting. Chinoputsa was not home and Malunga allegedly started moving the property out of the yard.

Malunga allegedly damaged a Defy washing machine, a food processor, eight water glasses, four bowels and six dinner plates. It is alleged that while checking her property, Chinoputsa noticed that two Samsung Galaxy tablets, a Vodaphone and car keys were missing.

The value of damaged and stolen property is worth $1 781 and nothing was recovered.