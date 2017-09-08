Kenya: Another STL Song Picked for Hollywood Movie

Kenyan entertainer Stella Mwangi popularly known as STL is making waves in Hollywood after another of her songs was picked as a soundtrack for a top movie.

The movie, Bad Moms Christmas, is due to hit the screens in December 2017.

The same track was also featured on the second season of HBO TV show Insecure .

STL took to her Instagram and encouraged fans to check out the movie Bad Moms Christmas .

Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. As if creating the perfect holiday for their families isn ' t hard enough, they'll have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers when they come to visit.

It stars big Hollywood names like Mila Kunis , K risten Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon , among others.

The Norway-based Kenyan rapper now has her 2017 musical release Set It Off featured on 2 major productions in Hollywood.

Her song titled Big Girl was also earlier this year chosen as the sound track to another Hollywood movie, Rough Night which was released in June 2017.

The song was off her Hollywood EP album called Stella Mwangi.

The movie starred award-winning actress, Scarlet Johanson, Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Ilaa Glazer.

STL’s music has been used in various major productions such as Save The Last Dance 2 , American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile .

The Haba Haba singer songs have also been featured on several television shows in the US.