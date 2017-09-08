Cameroon: Investment Promotion - Five Enterprises Accorded Incentives

The number adds to 17 others which have benefited from tax and customs exonerations between December 2015 and February 2017.

Some five small and medium sized enterprises across the country have signed conventions with the Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (APME). The conventions which were engaged in Yaounde between officials of the respective enterprises and the Director General of APME, Tuesday September 5, 2017, will enable the respective enterprises to benefit from various tax and customs exonerations. According to the Director General of APME, Jean Marie Louis Badga, the incentive is being accorded to small and medium sized enterprises which are willing to invest in the country and are able to provide decent jobs to Cameroonians as well as generate wealth. Jean Marie Louis Badga told entrepreneurs of the beneficiary enterprises to take advantage of the investment opportunity and make their businesses veritable ventures. "You are our ambassadors. Do well to inform other small and medium sized enterprises that we are there to help them develop," the Director General of APME said, indicating that the procedure to obtain the incentive is simply. One of the beneficiaries, Joel Sikam of FISCO Douala; an enterprise which is into the production of chemical and industrial detergents, said the incentive will enable them to give Cameroonians cost-effective products. Besides contributing to reducing imports, Joel Sikam noted that the APME move will boost their capacity and they will be able to offer more internship and training to Cameroonians. We gathered the incentives were offered to Group LEWAT Hotel in Douala, Energic Plus Cameroun Sarl in Douala, SAPITSA in Douala, Medicare in Bangou and FISCO in Douala. The enterprises are involved in tourism, recycling and production of medical kits, chemical and industrial detergents. The small and medium sized enterprises employ over 400 people.