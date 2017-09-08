Kenya: Ex-MP Ndichu Bounces Back as Kiambu Speaker

Members of the Kiambu County Assembly have revived the political career of former Juja MP Stephen Ndichu after they elected him the Speaker.

Mr Ndichu garnered 72 out of the total 92 votes in the first round to replace Gathii Irungu who did not defend his position.

Mr Gathii had initially indicated that he would defend the seat and even submitted documents for his candidature but withdrew Thursday morning.

Mr Chege Gitau, who lost his bid for the Kabete parliamentary seat during the Jubilee primaries, was second with seven votes.

Mr Ndichu's victory has salvaged his career that has been in the doldrums for 15 years after he was ousted by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo in Juja parliamentary elections in 2002.

Attempts to revive his political career in the 2007 General Election and during the 2009 Juja by-election flopped after he lost to Mr Kabogo yet again.

The former MP also unsuccessfully ran for the Kiambu Senate seat in 2013 and in the recently-held August General Election, losing to Kimani Wamatangi on both occasions.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ndichu promised to ensure the House conducts itself with integrity.