8 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-MP Ndichu Bounces Back as Kiambu Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eric Wainaina and Mary Wambui

Members of the Kiambu County Assembly have revived the political career of former Juja MP Stephen Ndichu after they elected him the Speaker.

Mr Ndichu garnered 72 out of the total 92 votes in the first round to replace Gathii Irungu who did not defend his position.

Mr Gathii had initially indicated that he would defend the seat and even submitted documents for his candidature but withdrew Thursday morning.

Mr Chege Gitau, who lost his bid for the Kabete parliamentary seat during the Jubilee primaries, was second with seven votes.

Mr Ndichu's victory has salvaged his career that has been in the doldrums for 15 years after he was ousted by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo in Juja parliamentary elections in 2002.

Attempts to revive his political career in the 2007 General Election and during the 2009 Juja by-election flopped after he lost to Mr Kabogo yet again.

The former MP also unsuccessfully ran for the Kiambu Senate seat in 2013 and in the recently-held August General Election, losing to Kimani Wamatangi on both occasions.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ndichu promised to ensure the House conducts itself with integrity.

Kenya

Denial of Visas Forces Cancellation of US-Africa Energy Summit

A US-Africa energy summit scheduled for later September has been cancelled after African invitees were denied US visas,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.