Eritrean Nationals in Atlanta Hold Discussion On National Issues

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Atlanta and its environs, US, conducted seminar on 2 September aimed at strengthening organizational capacity and back up the national development endeavors.

At the event, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet said that thanks to the strong resilience on the part of the Government and the people Eritrea, the external conspiracies against the homeland have been foiled and called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development drives.

Mr. Berhane further called on the nationals to develop their professional and financial capacity as well as productivity and support the national development programs.

The participants discussed on the current situation in the homeland and the progress of the development programs and expressed conviction to live up to the nation's expectations.

The event was highlighted by artistic performance by Salina music group from Eritrea.