7 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar for Voluntary Members of Villages' Rehabilitation

Asmara — The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Central region organized a seminar for 138 members of villages' rehabilitation with a view to strengthen their capacity.

Mr. Yosief Tesfai, director of the branch, pointed out that the objective of the seminar was to share experiences as well as identify achievements gained and challenges encountered and ways of solving them.

Mr. Yosief also called on the participants to organize the residents in their respective villages conduct sustainable soil and water conservation and environmental sanitation programs in order to redress the environment and ensure the health of the public.

At the seminar, issues including general understanding on psychological problems, challenges that could occur in work places and their solutions and other issues of interest were raised and discussed.

