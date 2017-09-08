Eritrea: Distribution of School Materials At Fair Price

Asmara — The D. G. of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Gebrehannes Hagos indicated that school materials are being distributed to schools across the country at fair price.

Mr. Gebrehannes pointed out that the distribution of school materials is aimed to avoid challenges that might arise in the teaching and learning process and that in the past ten years the Government has spent yearly 32 million Nakfa to that end.

He also called on parents to make proper use of the opportunity.

The 2017/18 academic year is expected to begin on 18 September in the highlands and 28 September in the low lands of the country.