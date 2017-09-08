7 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Distribution of School Materials At Fair Price

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The D. G. of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Gebrehannes Hagos indicated that school materials are being distributed to schools across the country at fair price.

Mr. Gebrehannes pointed out that the distribution of school materials is aimed to avoid challenges that might arise in the teaching and learning process and that in the past ten years the Government has spent yearly 32 million Nakfa to that end.

He also called on parents to make proper use of the opportunity.

The 2017/18 academic year is expected to begin on 18 September in the highlands and 28 September in the low lands of the country.

Eritrea

Seminar for Voluntary Members of Villages' Rehabilitation

The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Central region organized a seminar for 138 members of villages'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.