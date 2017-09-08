Sudan: Foreign Minister Denies Closure of Sudan Borders With Some Neighboring Countries

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has denied the reports circulated by some mass media on Thursday about closure of Sudan borders with a number of bordering countries.

He said that what has happened was the adoption of measures by the Sudanese concerned authorities to tighten the closure of border gates that could be used for the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

The Foreign Minister affirmed that Sudan obtains joint forces with sister Chad which are carrying out their tasks with high efficiency, adding that Sudan is also maintaining security and military agreements with other neighboring countries.