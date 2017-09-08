7 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Denies Closure of Sudan Borders With Some Neighboring Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has denied the reports circulated by some mass media on Thursday about closure of Sudan borders with a number of bordering countries.

He said that what has happened was the adoption of measures by the Sudanese concerned authorities to tighten the closure of border gates that could be used for the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

The Foreign Minister affirmed that Sudan obtains joint forces with sister Chad which are carrying out their tasks with high efficiency, adding that Sudan is also maintaining security and military agreements with other neighboring countries.

Sudan

Red Crescent Society Selected Member At Standing Commission

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society has been selected member in the international Standing Commission of the Red Cross and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.