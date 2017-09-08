Sudan: Cabinet Enlightened On Arms Collection

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, Thursday, Chaired by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih heared to an enlightenment from the Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, the Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Arms Collection, on the campaign for the arms collection in the states of Darfur and Kordufan.

The Cabinet Speaker, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih noted in press statements that the campaign comes in implementation of the recommendations of the national dialogue to extend the state's sovereignty, remove threats to national security and to realize the rule of law.

He explained that the campaign which has started in 8 states targets all the Sudan's states, indicating that the campaign includes the collection of the four wheel drive vehicles, which is considered fighters vehicles, stressing the compensation of the owners of the these cars besides the legalization and registration of the other saloon cars after paying the customs fees.

He explained that the plan to collect weapons includes locking the crossings on face of unlicensed and unregistered cars, deployment of police and prosecutors to extend the state's sovereignty and the rule of law.

The spokesman of the Council of Ministers said that the Walis (governors) of Darfur and Kordufan have confirmed during the meeting the importance of the campaign and their support to achieve its objectives, indicating that members of the Council of Ministers of the Government of National Accord called for considering the campaign as a campaign of the Sudanese people because it concerns the lives of its members.

The cabinet has appealed to the social, cultural and artistic components of the peoples to support the campaign, and work for its success in order to achieve the desired goals, calling for the state's intervention and its provision to full protection the border tribes suffering from the spread of arms in neighboring countries.