Sudan: Red Crescent Society Selected Member At Standing Commission

Khartoum — The Sudanese Red Crescent Society has been selected member in the international Standing Commission of the Red Cross and Red Crescent based in the Swiss capital Geneva.

The Sudanese Red Crescent has been selected for this position for the effective role it has been playing in the humanitarian field inside the entire parts of the country and abroad, besides its effective participation in the international conferences.

The society has enjoyed the occupation of this position, the membership of the Board of Directors of the Red Cross and Red Crescent before, besides its occupation to the position of the Deputy Chairman of the International Union.

Meanwhile, the society's workers and volunteers have congratulated the society for the membership in the Standing Committee, wishing it more success in all humanitarian work.

It worth mentioning that the Standing Commission of the Red Cross and Red Crescent is the permanent statutory body of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the highest deliberative body of the Movement between the meetings of the Council of Delegates and the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. It was originally set up to coordinate cooperation between the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (previously known as the League of Red Cross Societies).