Tanzania: Anna Makinda Calls Upon Tanzanians to Join NHIF

Dar es Salaam — The former speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Anne Makinda,has called upon Tanzanians to register with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in a bid to be able to access quality healthcare services.

She made a call today, September 7, when officiating at the launch of Dialysis Unit held at Kairuki hospital (KH).

She noted that members of NHIF can now access various medical services at the Kairuki hospital including a newly launched dialysis services.

She also encouraged healthcare providers to adhere to their professional ethics.

"Some of medical services especially for complex conditions like cancer, cardiovascular, kidney failure, amongst other diseases are offered at high cost in the hospitals," she said adding:

"Only few people can afford the treatment costs. I, therefore, encourage people to get enrolled in the health insurance scheme."

For his part, Hubert Kairuki Hospital Director General, Dr Asser Mchomvu, said the dialysis unit has ability to serve 30 patients per day.

"There are 11 dialysis machines installed in the building. One machine is special for preventing kidney disorder while the remaining are for dialysis services," he said.

According to details availed by Dr Mchomvu, Tanzania has a total of 15 dialysis units. The number is too small compared to the increasing demand of the services in the country.

He also revealed that the hospital was planning to construct kidney transplantation unit.