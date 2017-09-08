Dar es Salaam — The government will record about 2 million youths who have been trained to boost their skills and create more chances for employment by 2020.

Mr Joseph Nganga, Assistant Director of Employment noted that 79.9 percent of the graduates does not meet employment market requirements due to lack of skills.

He made the remarks when speaking at Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) grounds, on the ongoing Gender Festival.

He said the government has invested Sh30 billion to deal with lack of skills among youths that will help promote employment through the programmes that will also involve Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA).

"Unemployment rate in urban centres among women stands at 26 percent while in rural areas only 8.9 percent of women are unemployed," said Nganga.

He said though there are 450,000 employment chances annually, 11 percent of youth who apply for the jobs do not qualifying to be employed.

He said until now 19,000 youths have been trained on making clothes and shoes at Veta to be able to employ themselves in the informal sectors.