Tanzania: Kishapu,Kisarawe Districts Excel On Menstruation Hygiene Management in Schools

Dar es Salaam — Kishapu and Kisarawe Districts have been awarded for setting aside money from their own sources to buy sanitary pads as a way of supporting girls in education.

The awards is organized by Tanzania Gender Network Programme (TGNP) and it has been given today, September 7, during the at the 14thedition of gender festival. The festival is themed 'The transformation of oppressive systems for gender equality and sustainable development'.

On receiving the award, Mr Joseph Swalala, the KishapuDistrct Community Development Officer said they spend Sh4.7 million every year to buy sanitary pads for the girls as a way of keeping them in school.

"After some meetings at the district level we realised majority of the girls miss classes for about 3 to 4 days a month just because they cannot afford sanitary pads. In a year this goes into 36 to 48 days. It affects girls education as no one goes back to teach them what they missed," saidMr Swalala.

He noted that Kishapu pays attention on women's development from grassroots levels by promoting income generating activities for women who are the main bread winners in most African countries.

Just last year, Kishapu District gave 72 land ownership title deeds to women to invest in agriculture. The move would enable them manage to feed their families and sale surplus harvests.

Commenting on the award, TGNP Director, Ms Lillian Liundi, said it was a recognition for a job well done and a motivation to other districts to follow the footsteps.