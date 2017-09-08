Tanzania: Primary School in Need of Classrooms and Desks

Morogoro — Mkundi Primary School pupils in Morogoro Municipal Council study in two sessions, while others sit on the floor due to lack of classrooms and desks.

The head teacher of the school, which started in 1975, Mr Esgard Mmany, said although the school was old, it had only eight classrooms and one of them was used as staff room. The school has 1,510 pupils.

He said they were in need of 26 more classrooms. However, each parent was contributing Sh1,000 for construction new classrooms.

Realising the challenges facing the school, the chairman of academicians at Sokoine University of Agriculture (Sua), Dr Chacha Wambura, said they had been touched by the challenges and decided to contribute 70 desks worth Sh7.2 million.

He said they had decided to support the school after learning that it was facing more challenges than other schools and they donated desks as part of solving the problems facing the school.

He pledged to continue contributing to the education sector for its development.

For his part, the Sua Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rafael Chibunda, said they were supporting efforts being made by the fifth phase government of President John Magufuli for prioritising education.

He explained that they understood that some leavers of the school would one day join the university and it was a must for them to build the good foundation of education for the pupils from an elementary stage.

On Mkundi Primary School pupils to walk 15km to school, Morogoro District Commissioner Regina Chonjo directed Municipal Director John Mgalula to see whether there was no nearby school so that they could speed up construction from development plans.