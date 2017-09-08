Tanzania: Former MCL Reporter Now 'Uhuru' Boss

Dar es Salaam — CCM has appointed former reporter with The Citizen, a publication of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Mr Mkinga Mkinga, as Uhuru Publications Limited managing editor.

Prior to his September 1 appointment, Mr Mkinga was the news editor of Jamhuri newspaper.

While with The Citizen, he was among journalists who emerged the overall winners in the Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (Ejat) following his investigative stories on the Tegeta escrow account saga.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Mr Mkinga said, "I'm very happy for this appointment. I believe there are many journalists in the country who are better qualified for the position than I'm, but CCM leaders have chosen me. I'll do my best."

He said his main task is to change the Uhuru newspaper so that it would compete well in the market.

"I also want to change people's perceptions towards the paper that it is only for propaganda, it will now carry well researched and analysed stories," he said.

According to him, CCM leadership also wants the publication to go digital so that its stories would spread all over the world.

"I want our readers to be patient as a new Uhuru is coming. We have enough resources and the capacity to compete effectively against other Swahili newspapers," he said.