Tanzania: Financial Mismanagement At UDSM Irks Bunge Committee

Dodoma — Poor financial management at the University of Dar es Salaam is the main reason behind the huge loss as well as another loss of more than Sh1 billion in terms of unretired imprest from workers, according to the Parliamentary Public Account Committee (PAC).

PAC chairperson Ms Nagenjwa Kaboyoka (Same East-Chadema),also said at least Sh400 million has been used to pay salaries to ghost workers at the UDSM in a period between 2014/15 and 2015/16 fiscal years.

Moreover, the UDSM Council has been given a seven-day ultimatum to present before the committee the audited account report for the 2014/15 and 2015/16.

This is due to failure by the university to dispatch the said documents to the Secretary of the National Assembly and the National Audit Office.

On Monday, the committee postponed a meeting with UDSM's council due to failure by its chairperson Mr Peter Ngumbulu to appear before the committee.

During the committee second meeting with the council on Wednesday, Ms Kaboyoka said what the University has done was a total violation of the country's Public Account Act.

"Your council has painted negative picture before my committee and the government at large. To be honest, today I was about to order the police to arrest you and your members," she told UDSM's Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala.

She added that it was shameful to learn over such enormous financial mismanagement being committed by officials from reputed institutions of higher learning.

"There is no way you can distance yourself from these mishaps... you have been at UDSM for many years now, why didn't you take action against your officials who are misusing tax-payers money?" she queried.

She said a quick look at the UDSM financial status report comprises discrepancies that should not be taken for granted.

"I don't want to go deep, everything is worse on your side, including the controversy surrounding Mlimani City contracts. Make sure next Wednesday you bring us a list of ghost workers that were illegally paid, but also, the list of workers who have failed to retire more than Sh1 billion," she directed.

During the meeting that was tightly guarded by armed police officers, the members of the committee took a swipe at UDSM accountant Mr Daniel Ngali for handling matters unprofessionally.

"It doesn't make sense at all that an accountant of such esteemed academic institution to carry out his duties in such a poor manner, he should be punished," said Mr Omary Mgumba (Morogoro South-CCM).

For his part, Prof Rwekaza and the council deputy chairperson Ms Rose Lughembe asked the committee to be lenient with them, saying they will make sure all of the needed audited account reports will be produced before the set deadline.

"From bottom of my heart, I would like to assure you honourable chairperson that it was never our intention to cause such trouble to your committee. I have served UDSM for more than 40 years now, and at a capacity of vice-chancellor for 11 years now. And through all these years I have tried to serve in accord to relevant orders," the don who is to retire in December this year told the committee.