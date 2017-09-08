Tanzania: PM Committed in Fight Against Malnutrition

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kasssim Majaliwa said yesterday that the government allocated Sh11 billion in 2017/2018 financial year to boost a war against malnutrition, which currently affects 34 per cent of under five children.

Speaking during the launch of the fourth Joint Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Review meeting that will be held in Dodoma for three days, Mr Majaliwa said the money would help reduce high levels of stunting in the country.

"According to health experts, the impacts of malnutrition which occurred within 1,000 days after birth are uncontrollable, so, as a country we must tackle the situation," said the premier.

The prime minister hinted that the target is to lower the prevailing chronic malnutrition level from the current 34 per cent to 28 per cent, adding that it is important as the country leaps towards industrialisation.

Mr Majaliwa also called on District and Municipal Executive Directors to set aside from their local income sources Sh1000 for every child under the age of five in order to improve the nutrition status in their areas.

For her side, Director for Tanzania Food and Nutrition Center (TFNC) Dr Joyceline Kaganda said still one third of children's deaths under the age of five were a result of malnutrition.

Dr Kaganda revealed that Kigoma , Kagera, Mbeya Geita, Dodoma, Tabora, Ruvuma and Mwanza are the regions that still have high level of retarded children.

However, UNICEF country Representative Ms Maniza Zaman said malnutrition in the country will not be eliminated should key stakeholders fail to learn from the existing challenges.

Ms Zaman malnutrition has hit over three million children and that meetings should come up with apt plans that will help minimize or end the problem.