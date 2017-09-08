Tanzania: Success Story in Elephants Protection As Numbers Rise

Dodoma — Efforts by the government to combat a spate of elephants poaching have produced some fruitful results as the country now boasts at least 110,000 jumbos.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Jumanne Magambe told the House yesterday that the number of the elephants has gone up following concerted efforts to protect them.

The minister said poaching was threatening extinction of the jumbos, but stressed that their efforts were already paying off as the number has risen to 110,000.

"There was a time when the number of jumbos went down to 10,000 due to illegal poaching, but we have fought to bring their population to 110,000. Tanzanians must appreciate what the government is doing to protect the elephants," Prof Maghembe said. The minister appealed to societal organisations to come forward and help the government bring poaching to an end.

He also disclosed that his ministry has succeeded in reducing incidents of elephants invading villages and causing damages including deaths.

According to him, incidents of elephants invading villages have gone down from 128 to 105 from 2015/16 to 2016/17 respectively.

Prof Maghembe revealed this when responding to a supplementary question by Special Seats legislator Joyce Sokombi (Chadema).

In her question, Ms Sokombi said crops and other properties by most people in Mara were frequently destroyed by elephants.

She wanted to know steps that the government had taken to address the challenge. Minister Maghembe, in his responses, he detailed, the government has taken diverse steps to slash the challenge to zero.

Among the steps, he said, includes installation of observation tower at vulnerable areas to enable wild guards to monitor the jumbos.

Besides he said the government will also continue with its plan of using Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-UAV for dispersing groups of elephants.

"Bunda, Tarime and Serengeti are among the areas where elephants have been causing problems, but we will control them sooner rather than later," he explained.