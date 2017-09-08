Tanzania: DSE Lead Share Price Increase At Dar Bourse

DAR ES SALAAM Stock Exchange (DSE) PLC which has self-listed at the Dar bourse is leading other equities in share price increase, thank to speculation on future price movements.

DSE share price has appreciated by 50 per cent in the last eight months after increasing from 1,000/- in January to 1,500/- as of Wednesday to become the only stock that appreciated by over 25 per cent in the last eight months for domestic firms.

Orbit Securities General Manager, Juventus Simon, said DSE share price are pushed by future investors predicting good returns backed by forthcoming listing and trading activities. "Investors foresee increase revenues to DSE coming from transactions after listing of Vodacom.

"But also from listing fees and trading activities of other telecoms expected to list in near future," Mr Simon told the 'Daily News' yesterday.

Orbit General Manager also said the recently dividend declared by DSE encourage investors to rush for the bourse share. DSE announces a dividend of 42/- after its net profit went up four times to 931.75m/- in Q2 this year from 288.1bn/- of Q2 last year.

The future prospectus of DSE has helped to push up stock price well above the IPO price of 500/- mid last year. Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) was the second in line for its stock to appreciate by 13.91 per cent from 11,500/- to 13,100/- in the last nine months.

The third was TBL after it gained by 10.83 per cent from 12,000/- to 13,300/- since January and Vodacom appreciated 5.4 per cent from listing price of 850/- to 900/- during listing to close the door for the shares that appreciated in the last eight months.

On the other hand, Swissport share went down by 30 per cent from 5,450/- to 3,820/- of Wednesday to become the bad performer stock in the last eight months. Twiga Cement was the second bad performer after its stocks dipped 22.27 per cent from 2,290/- to 1,780/- of Wednesday.

CRDB Bank was on the third slot after skinning 20 per cent to 20 per cent from 250/- in January to 200/- of Wednesday while Tanga Simba Cement went down 15 per cent from 1,600/- to 1,360/-.

The remaining domestic stocks fluctuated between 0.0 per cent and 10 per cent in the last eight months. The three best stocks assisted Tanzania Share Index (TSI) to appreciate by 4.5 per cent from 3,677.82 points to 3,842.56 points in the last eight months.