Tanzania: Local Businessmen Eye Burundi Market

TANZANIA Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) in partnership with Tanzanian Embassy in Burundi and Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), have jointly organised a forum and trade exhibition aimed at exploiting the available business and investment opportunities in Burundi.

TANTRADE Acting Director General, Edwin Rutageruka told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the prevailing peace and stability in Burundi have compelled the authority to go with businessmen and stage an exhibition to promote Tanzania's manufactured products between September 27 and October 1, this year.

"We have teamed up with our colleagues at our embassy in Burundi and TPA. Burundi is a potential market for Tanzania's products. We have all the reasons to organise our businessmen on the need to fully exploit trade and investment potentials," he said.

According to Mr Rutageru ka, the business study conducted by TPA recently and later confirmed by Tanzania's Ambassador to Burundi, Rajab Gamaha showed that the peace and stability of that country have returned to normal and is now suitable for investment flow.

"We will start having a business forum in Bujumbura and later trade exhibition at the Tempete Grounds," he said, noting that Tanzanian businessmen must get prepared for the splendid business and trade exhibitions.

He said there will be reliable transport where Adventure Connection has promised to provide transport services (to and from) at 180,000/- while ATCL was also preparing to chip in and boost the transport during the forum.

Earlier, a Board Member of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) who is also the Chairperson of TASWE Saccos, Mrs Anne Matinde said she had made several meetings with Burundian counterparts who guaranteed them of peace and stability.