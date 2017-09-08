Tanzania: 'Be Innovative to Solve Community Challenges'

HIGHER learning students have been advised to be in the forefront in solving various community challenges by being innovative and come up with various development ideals for the benefit of all people.

Wash projects volunteer from Ardhi University, under the Cambridge Development Initiatives (CDI) organisation, Elia Ghambuna, said that collaborative efforts are needed from various people including higher learning students in achieving government's developmental goals.

He said that through simplified sewerage system project, over 40 toilets connected directly to Spenco waste ponds have been built in order to reduce eruption of diseases at Vingunguti area in Ilala municipality.

"We came up with an idea of building toilets connected directly to the sewerage system. Over 200 residents of Vingunguti are benefiting from the project. We have already built 45 toilets that have already brought positive changes in these community members.

He added that the main aim of simplified sewerage system projects is to avoid communicable diseases such as cholera that seem to be common within the area. He advised other higher learning students to be innovative by coming up with ideas to help solve problems bedeviling the society in order to improve lives of many people.

Nasma Abubakary, a health project volunteer from ARDHI University said that many people in the society were not aware of how to protect themselves from various diseases. "We are creating awareness and educating them on how to avoid transmission of various diseases and how to protect themselves by being clean.