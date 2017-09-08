Tanzania: Govt 'Committed to Safeguard Citizens' Health'

THE government has vowed to continue inspecting chicken and related products being imported into the country to safeguard the health of citizens.

The Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Maria Mashingo, made the remarks in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, during a familiarisation tour at AKM Glitters, organic poultry premises.

"Tanzania is closely monitoring the country's entrance points and taking measures to prevent the outbreak of bird flu. The government is taking precautionary measures to prevent the disease from breaking out.

"Recently, I visited Mtukula area to observe how the exercise is being conducted. We control importation of all poultry in the country and the government always takes necessary measures to protect its people," she affirmed.

The PS applauded the company's work and expressed her satisfaction with organic chicken farming, adding that the procedure is environmental friendly. According to her, as the population increases, areas for farming and animal keeping decreased and hence encouraged the general public to embrace scientific farming that uses small portions of land with great results.

"The company's vision of increasing poultry production goes in line with the government's livestock strategy, to increase production of poultry and animals in the country," she noted.

In the coming 15 years, the PS revealed that the price of red meats will be high and hence the majority will depend on white meat, before urging other chicken farmers to apply scientific farming procedures in order to supply the increasing demand.

The AKM Glitters Managing Director, Ms Elizabeth Swai, said the company is also focused to expand its services in rural areas to help 'wananchi' as a way forward to reduce poverty in rural areas.

She said the company's capacity is to produce 86,000 chicken but currently, it produces 15,000 chickens per week, adding that with expansion plan in line, they will be able to produce 100,000 chickens.