Former US-listed CPS/Net1 CEO, Serge Belamant, whose company earned R1.1-billion profit in five years disbursing social grants in South Africa, has blamed the Sassa scandal which unravelled in the Constitutional Court in March 2017 on "political infighting". Belamant declared the crisis a plot to "destabilise" the country's pension payout system and oust the ruling party. He also, shockingly, suggests that some members of the ANC have "bought into" CPS. Meanwhile, a panel of experts appointed by the ConCourt has yet to report back on progress made or detailed accounts of profits and/or interest earned by the US-listed company. By MARIANNE THAMM.

With only seven months to go before the current year-long extended tender with CPS (a subsidiary of the US-listed Net1) to distribute social grants to 17-million South Africans is set to expire in March 2018, it appears as if the Department of Social Security and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) appear to be heading for another crisis.

In the meantime, former CPS CEO, the now handsomely retired Serge Belamant, earlier this week provided a long and startling interview to the online publication BizNews in which he suggested that the entire SassaGate scandal, which dramatically played out in the...